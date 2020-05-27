Over 400 accidents occurred on Dubai roads during Eid Image Credit: Picture for illustrative purpose

Dubai: As many as 412 road accidents were reported in Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, an official in Dubai Police said on Wednesday.

Colonel Turki Bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Unit at Dubai Police, said that 412 traffic accidents occurred across the emirate from the first day of the Eid Al Fitr holiday — from Sunday — until Tuesday.

The operations room received 24,198 calls from the public during the holiday on 999 and 901.

He attributed most accidents to speeding, carelessness, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and lack of attention.

Col Bin Faris, urged motorists to maintain lane discipline and take extra care at interchanges while generally abiding by traffic rules.

“Most accidents happened due to overspeeding and not leaving enough distance while driving. People should be careful near interchanges and slow down when they reach crossing points for pedestrians, especially in the residential areas,” Col Bin Faris said.