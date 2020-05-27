1 of 16
A view of the archeological site of Pompeii. Italy's archaeological site Pompeii has partly reopened to the public after shutting down for over two months amid lockdown measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 16
A visitor walks across the archeological site of Pompeii. The ancient Roman city buried in an eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and later unearthed, is ready to rise again from the catastrophe of the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 16
The sprawling archaeological site reopened to tourists on Tuesday after a closure of more than two-and-a-half months that froze the local economy much as the eruption nearly 2,000 years ago froze the city in time.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 16
“History has shown us that Pompeii is a resilient city par excellence,” said Massimo Osanna, head of the Pompeii archaeological park. “It has overcome catastrophes, earthquakes, eruptions, botched archaeological digs and illegal digs. It has shown that things can rise up from their ashes,” he said at the re-opening.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 16
Mask wearing visitors were asked to queue in special circles to ensure social distancing, offered hand sanitiser and had their temperature checked before entering the site.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 16
Visitors walk across the archeological site of Pompeii at the bottom of the Mount Vesuvius volcano (Rear).
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 16
People visit the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 16
Visitors at the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 16
Two women take a selfie as they visit the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 16
The Casa degli Amorini Dorati (House of the Golden Cupids), at the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 16
A view shows the bell tower of the sanctuary of the Madonna of Pompeii from the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 16
People wearing a face mask visit the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 16
A view shows the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 16
People visit the archaeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 16
A woman at the House of Giulia Felice (Julia Felix), at the archaeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP
16 of 16
Visitors enter the Casa degli Amorini Dorati (House of the Golden Cupids), at the archeological site of Pompeii.
Image Credit: AP