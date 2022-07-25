Dubai: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit southern Iran in the early hours of Monday, according to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The quake occurred at 5:37am UAE time and at a depth of 10km, it said.
The NCM confirmed in a statement that the earthquake was not felt in the country and has no effect.
Another magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Sunday at a depth of 10km, the NCM added.
On Saturday, several residents in the UAE felt mild tremors as the NCM recorded an earthquake in South of Iran, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale. The quake occured at 8.07pm at a depth of 10km.
In early July, at least five people were killed and 49 injured by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran's coast in Hormozgan province.
Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.