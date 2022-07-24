1 of 12
A vehicle burns on Jerseydale road during the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, US, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A forest is incinerated by the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Flames of the Oak Fire creep into a meadow where cattle are near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Fallen tree trunks and branches cover a road at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
A firefighter cools a burning tree at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
A structure burns on Jerseydale road during the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, US, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A firefighter makes a water drop at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Smoke rises behind a charred ridge at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
