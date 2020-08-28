Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre (DCMC) revealed that 4,055 patients benefited from its services in 2019.
DCMC is the only government centre in the GCC to provide comprehensive complementary medicine services. The centre currently provides services to Emirati nationals with plans to extend them to all residents in the future.
Dr Amjaad Al Marzooqi, Director of DCMC, said that out of the 4,055 patients, 2,732 benefited from the centre’s ozone clinic, 805 from the bio-resonance clinic and 518 from the metatron clinic.
Dr Al Marzooqi explained that medical therapies that fall beyond the scope of conventional medicine but may be used alongside it in the treatment of disease falls under complementary medicine.
She added that complementary medicine has many benefits as it mostly involves natural material, boosts the immune system, reduces pain, reduces muscular spasm and fatigue and improves patient’s overall quality of life.
“DCMC provides ozone therapy, bio resonance therapy and metatron therapy services to treat disease like diabetes mellitus and diabetic foot, hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, adjuvant to chemotherapy, hypothyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, Parkinson’s disease, disc herniation (cervical, lumbar),joint arthritis and muscular spasm, to name a few,” she said.
Dr Al Marzooqi revealed that the centre will provide Hijamah services in 2021 to meet growing demand from the public for this service.
Hijamah is an ancient Arabic non-invasive therapy for treating many illnesses by applying vacuum stimulation to certain points of the body.
“The centre is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and with skilled cadres to ensure the provision of quality services to meet customers’ expectations. In fact, the centre recorded a 91 per cent patient happiness rate and a 95 per cent patient satisfaction rate,” said Dr Al Marzooqi.