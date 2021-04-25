Abu Dhabi: A total of 39 violations to COVID-19 precautions have been recorded by Abu Dhabi Police since the start of Ramadan, and referred to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution.
The violations include gatherings, meetings and celebrations in public places and private farms, which risk of spread of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Sunday.
Authorities also called upon residents to comply with COVID-19 precautionary measures. Those found organising gatherings will otherwise be subject to Dh10,000 in fines, and a Dh5,000 fine will be imposed on each attendee.
In a social media post, the Abu Dhabi Police explained that certain traditions and community meetings associated with Ramadan pose grave risks to public health during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. These include meeting with large number of family members and friends for Iftar.
The authorities therefore urged residents to avoid meeting in large groups during Ramadan, and to support the efforts everted by frontline workers to curb the spread of the infectious diseases.
Residents must also report any gatherings and meetings to the Abu Dhabi Police by calling toll-free on 8002626, by texting 2828, or by emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae.