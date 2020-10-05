Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has introduced new paid parking zones in streets of Al Nahda, Muwaileh and Al Tawuain areas to ensure easy availability of parking spaces. The municipality announced that the parking fees will be imposed in new slots.
Ahmed Ali Abu Gasen, Director General of parking section, said the decision said that 2,99 spaces were placed in the above-mentioned areas and paid parking machines have already been installed in the area. Notice boards have also been installed.
Muwaileh 3 will have 1,755 paid parking spaces, Al Nahda will have 651 paid parking spaces and Al Tawuain will have 586 paid parking spaces. The parking spaces have been equipped with parking signs and machines, some of which have a touch screen.
The municipality team distributed a large number of awareness brochures to the public, urging them the need to adhere to the rules. He added that the project will ensure parking space availability for residents, visitors and minimise the misuse of parking lots in the area.
The municipality is also making parking fees payment easier, through SMS. Motorists can also apply for three-month, six-month or one-year parking stickers or cards that are available at the municipality.