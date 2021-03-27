Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) announced that it has provided 233 free parking spots in Al-Mareija and Al-Shoyoukh areas to be available for the visitors of the Sharjah Heritage Days in the Heart of Sharjah.
This initiative is part of the SCM initiatives to support and promote the success of the activities of the 18th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days. It comes also in line with the efforts and contributions of the SCM to ensure the success of all events in Emirate of Sharjah.
The visitors of this event will be exempted from paying parking fees until April 10. The Sharjah Heritage Days event embodies the status of the smiling emirate of Sharjah as a global touristic and cultural hub.