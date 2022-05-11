Dubai: Dubai Airports is boosting Emiratis in frontline roles with the first batch of graduates of its emergency services training programme to develop an Emirati firefighting team at Dubai International (DXB).
Following this first batch of graduates, which included 23 trainees, Dubai Airports is actively recruiting the next cohort of Emiratis to join its firefighting team.
The new programme enables UAE nationals to succeed in the Airport Fire Services department and improve their broader professional competence in the aviation sector. Graduates completed a 14-week training programme that comprised six weeks of English language training provided in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), followed by an eight-week firefighting training programme provided through International Fire Training Centre-Serco at Dubai World Central (DWC) airport.
Huge department
Dubai Airports maintains one of the largest airport fire services departments in the world across two airports. The department is fully equipped with a fleet of Aviation Rosenbauer vehicles armed with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls, domestic vehicles, MICC (Mobile incident Command vehicle) to monitor incidents, water tankers, as well as rescue stairs vehicles at each location.
Majed Al Joker, Dubai Airports Chief Operating Officer, said: “This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and is part of Dubai Airports’ broader commitment to support our Emiratisation goals while empowering young Emirati leaders to compete and become part of the workforce at one of world’s most important aviation hubs.”
UAE nationals seeking to apply to join the Dubai Airports fire services training programme can access the application via the Careers section of Dubai Airports website.