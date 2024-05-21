Dubai: The number of golden visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) reached 158,000 in 2023.

Golden visas are long-term visas, up to 10 years, issued to persons in various categories, such as outstanding students and property investors, among others.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA Dubai, said last year’s figure was nearly double compared to the total issued in all categories in 2022, which was 79,617, and significantly surpassed the 47,150 issued in 2021.

He also revealed plans to enhance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for passenger services and predicting passenger numbers across Dubai airports.

Additionally, Lt Gen Al Marri stated that the Department processed 3,518,000 transactions during the first quarter of this year.