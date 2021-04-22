Sharjah: The External Inspection Section of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) confiscated 1,460 banned bird sound devices during the reverse bird migration season in March this year.
These devices are used in hunting birds by attracting them through sounds, as they lead to the gathering of birds in large numbers before nets are set up to trap the birds. Such devices harm wildlife and lead to the destruction of natural resources.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said: “The Authority is keen to preserve and protect the environment, and spread environmental awareness. Accordingly, specialised teams inspect the various regions and carry out confiscation of these devices, while at the same time conducting awareness campaigns regarding the dangers of overhunting.”
Al Suwaidi added that the tasks carried out by the External Inspection Section are based on the decisions and laws issued by the Executive Council.
Fight against poaching
The EPAA makes every effort, through its specialised teams and employees, to combat poaching of migratory wild or marine birds. This is in addition to prohibiting the use of devices and equipment that deceive birds for the purpose of hunting them and seeks to emphasise the importance of preserving migratory birds. These are ways of preserving the biodiversity in the country, which is the EPAA’s strategic goal.
Teams from the External Inspection Section face many challenges and risks during the seizure of banned bird-calling and hunting devices and equipment during the migration season. EPAA seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and biodiversity through scientific studies and research.
Read more
- 67,000+ people from Ghana and Kenya benefit from solar kiosk winner of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award
- Dubai’s newly discovered Moon Lake goes viral online
- Video: New mangrove forest sprouts in Dubai
- Abu Dhabi plants seedlings of rare Al Sarh tree that can grow up to more than 100 years
The authority publishes educational awareness material, implements policies for environmental awareness and launches specialised campaigns for environmental awareness and education.