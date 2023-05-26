1. Overseas Hajj pilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000

The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals

2. Dubai’s Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani dies

Micky built up a major retail powerhouse, with brands like Babyshop, Splash

3. Seaworld Abu Dhabi ticket costs, location, experiences explained

The marine life theme park has world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium

4. Abu Dhabi: 14-year-old Indian teen photographer and entrepreneur, who started at 7 years

Moosa Hafan wants to start a marketing agency in the UAE, by the time he’s 18

5. Watch: Super Sale weekend starts with up to 90% off

We headed out to some malls in Dubai to check out deals offered by retailers

