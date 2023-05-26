Dubai: The super sale weekend across Dubai kicked off today (Friday, May 26) and the malls are slowly filling up as the weekend draws closer. In just a couple of hours, shoppers are expected to throng the city's shopping avenues for the biggest bargains.
Retailers across the emirate are offering from 25 to to 90 per cent off for three days (May 26-28) and you can get deals on fashion, gold and jewellery, cosmetics, skincare and electronics.
Gulf News headed out on Friday morning to a few Dubai malls to check out the offers and the trip didn't disappoint. Some retailers we found were extending the discounts for up to 10 days while others have additional bundled offers and flat discounts for the three-day sale.
The weekend sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is available at shopping centres and destinations including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village and more. The Super Sale weekend is usually held only twice a year.
Retailers are expecting a 200 per cent increase in footfall based on the last two editions of the May DSS weekends, according to Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Director Retail Registration, Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).