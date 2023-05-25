Dubai: In some parts of the world, a screaming ‘sale’ announcement is often dismissed as a tired call to attention. A lure, a gimmick, a rip-off.

But not here in Dubai. I'll tell you why.

Let me speak for myself first.

I am compulsive shopper alright, but would like to believe I am a discerning and price-sensitive one too. I am ever ready to go on a shopping spree, but within defined parameters. I love a good bargain but will not elbow my way through chaos to get it. And yes, I will not compromise on the standards, however humble, that I have set for what I need to buy.

Now Dubai is a city that has aced the ‘sale’ dynamic catering to every kind of psyche, including mine. The emirate has hosted 28 editions of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival since 1996 and 26 editions of Dubai Summer Surprises since 1998, not to mention the innumerable other sales and promotions through the years. The painstaking design of its incredible bargains with innovative experience packages has been a proven success, drawing billions of shoppers over time.

It is, as one recurring presence among these billions, that I look forward to the 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) taking place in Dubai this weekend (May 26-28).

Distinct from other promotions

But what makes this three-day sale a super sale? How is it distinct from other promotions during the year?

Mohammed Feras Arayqat provides the answer. He is the Director Retail Registration, Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), which is organising the event.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat Taking time off his busy schedule on Thursday, he tells Gulf News 3DSS is a much-awaited shopping event for the whole of Dubai – and beyond.

“Lasting for just three days, with this edition running from May 26 to 28, 3DSS takes place twice a year, and is a limited, one-of-a-kind experience where residents and visitors can take advantage of incredible deals of up to 90 per cent off. The combination of the limited duration, great reduction and wide ranges of products that are unique to a super sale sets the 3DSS apart from other long-running sales or promotions,” he says.

According to him, 3DSS provides one of the very best opportunities of the year for shopping in the city, “thanks to the strong relationships we have built with our strategic partners in malls and retail, which means that the 3DSS can offer deals and bargains like no other”.

‘Great value for money’

But how genuine can the 90 per cent discount deals be?

Arayqat points out that the 3DSS will feature more than 500 brands offering massive reductions over a very limited time period and will cover everything from fashion and beauty, watches and jewellery, homeware and electronics to footwear and accessories, and much more.

“Participating brands and outlets vary in the type of promotions they offer but what is certain is that many will offer great value for money with an opportunity for shoppers to purchase some of their favourite items at unmissable prices. For this edition of 3DSS, participating brands include crowd favourites such as KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, IKEA, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo, Al Jaber Optical, and many more,” he explains.

“In addition to the amazing deals across the city, there are also prizes to be won. Get the chance to win 50,000 Tickit points, equivalent to Dh50,000 to spend with the rewards programme Tickit, or become the Super Sale SHARE Millionaire and win 1 million SHARE points. What’s more, when shopping at Alshaya stores, earn up to 10 times the bonus points through the Aura MENA app as well,” he adds.

200 per cent increase in footfall

While I brace myself to make the most of the hefty discounts and deals, I wonder how many more people like me will be out there.

Arayqat says, “The 3DSS is eagerly anticipated by thousands of shoppers all over the city who plan their shopping trips to take advantage of the great deals that are available. Retailers have reported close to 200 per cent increase in footfall as well as spend, over the last two May editions of the 3DSS, and we expect to reach the same level of footfall increase or more this time.”

