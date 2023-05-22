Dubai: Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend is back again with the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS). Running from May 26 to 28, the city’s favourite shopping extravaganza offers residents and visitors the chance to bag a bargain with up to 90 per cent off leading global and local brands in outlets and malls across Dubai.
This sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), includes unbeatable deals on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and more from shoppers’ favourites like KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical to name a few, and many more.
Participating shopping centres and destinations includes Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village and more.
Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members can stand a chance to become the Super Sale SHARE Millionaire and win 1 million SHARE points by spending Dh300 or more in a single or cumulative purchase by scanning the receipts in the SHARE application to automatically enter into the draw. The lucky winner will be revealed on June 5.