Dubai: The emirate of Dubai is ready to open for business.
On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation and chairman of Emirates, said: “Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome business visitors and tourists to our city and country in July.”
The tweet was accompanied with a one-minute video, which showed how all types of business activities have resumed, including the reopening of shopping centres, hotels, water sports and desert safaris.
Dubai had earlier announced a new protocol for citizens, residents and tourists travelling into or out of Dubai airports, which will facilitate the travel of thousands of people affected by the worldwide restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Committee said that as of Monday June 22, foreign nationals holding residency visas issued in Dubai will be able to return to Dubai. It will also allow citizens and residents to travel to any foreign country starting Tuesday, June 23 provided the destination countries agree to receive them. Furthermore, they should commit to observing precautionary measures outlined by the countries they are visiting.
The Committee has also decided to start welcoming visitors and tourists from overseas beginning July 7, 2020. The new decisions are supported by protocols and preventive measures aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all passengers travelling in or out of Dubai Airports.