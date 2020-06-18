Total number of cities on offer for passengers goes up to 40

Emirates announces more flights Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates on Thursday announced it will offer scheduled flights for travellers in 10 more cities: Colombo (from June 20), Sialkot (June 24), Istanbul (June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City ( July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (July 15).

Emirates’ flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

This will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer for travellers to 40, providing more options for customers who wish to return home or those travelling for essential purposes.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Thanks to the UAE authorities’ support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks. The UAE government’s recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates’ number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.”

In addition, Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents. Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at: www.emirates.com/wherewefly

Health and safety first

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

