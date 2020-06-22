1 of 10
Passengers arrive at Palma de Mallorca Airport, as Spain officially reopens the borders amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
Spanish police checks passports at the border checkpoint for crossing into France, at El Perthus in Spain.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 10
People enjoy sunny weather on the beach, as Spain officially reopened the borders in Barcelona.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 10
A cyclist in Irun crosses over from France to Spain as Spain reopened its borders to most European visitors after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was lifted, marking the end of the state of emergency in the country.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 10
Residents wear faces mask to protect against coronavirus and wear the San Fermin red kerchief as they march along the route of the running of the bulls, even as a singer performs a San Fermin festival song, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
People walk on the Santiago Bridge over Bidasoa River, separating Spain and France, as Spain reopened its borders to most European visitors.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 10
A police officer looks on as people enjoy the sunny weather on the beach, as Spain officially reopened its borders after a prolonged lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 10
Customers visit the Gran Jonquea Outlet & Shopping mall in La Junquera, Spain. “The good news is that thanks to how the epidemic has evolved, we’ve been able to move forward the re-opening of our borders,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 10
A group of joggers cross the border near the Dancharia border post during the re-opening of the border between France and Spain after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ainhoa.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Commuters wait at a metro platform, as Spain lifted the state of emergency after the COVID-19 lockdown, in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters