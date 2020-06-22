1 of 15
Lopburi's monkey population, which is the town's main tourist attraction, doubled to 6,000 in the last three years, forcing authorities to start a sterilisation campaign.
A longtail macaque drinking juice in front of the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the town of Lopburi.
Veterinarians perform sterilisations on longtail macaques in the town of Lopburi.
A longtail macaque drinking yoghurt in the town of Lopburi.
A longtail macaque sitting in front of a billboard in the town of Lopburi.
A veterinarian putting an IV drip for a dehydrated longtail macaque in the town of Lopburi.
Longtail macaques take a bath to cool down from the heat in the town of Lopburi.
A park ranger tattoos a longtail macaques before its sterilisation in the town of Lopburi.
A longtail macaque sitting next to a sign reading "Beware monkey zone" in the town of Lopburi, Bangkok.
A longtail macaque climbing on top of a monkey statue in front of the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the town of Lopburi.
Longtail macaques pull the tail of a cat in an abandoned building in the town of Lopburi.
Longtail macaques sitting on a rooftop in the town of Lopburi.
A veterinarian performs a sterilisation on a longtail macaque in the town of Lopburi.
Longtail macaques sitting on a rooftop in front of the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the town of Lopburi.
A longtail macaque baring its teeth in the town of Lopburi.
