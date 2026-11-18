After 13 years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally rolling out worldwide, with players in New Zealand among the first to experience Rockstar Games' blockbuster sequel. Launching November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game takes players back to Vice City. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates, UAE release timings, prices, player reactions and developments from across the world. Follow our live updates below.

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