GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alexandra Eala eases into Jingshan Open semi-finals

20-year-old Filipina will face New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the final

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Alexandra Eala is currently ranked No. 58 in the world.
Alexandra Eala is currently ranked No. 58 in the world.
AFP

Dubai: Alexandra Eala powered her way into the semi-finals of the 2025 Jingshan Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over China's Lu Jiajing on Friday.

The 20-year-old Filipina, currently ranked No. 58 in the world, overcame a spirited challenge from the hometown favorite in the opening set before dominating the second to seal the match in just 1 hour and 17 minutes.

This marks the first career meeting between Eala and Lu, with the top-seeded Eala showing composure and class to advance to the final four in China. She will next face New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the championship match.

Eala is now just two wins away from capturing the second WTA title of her career, following her breakthrough triumph in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerAlex Eala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala dominates Mei Yamaguchi 6-0, 6-3.

Alex Eala cruises to Jingshan Open quarter-finals

1m read
Alex Eala's home break fuels chase for WTA 125 glory

Alex Eala's home break fuels chase for WTA 125 glory

1m read
Alexandra Eala

US Open defeat fuels Alex Eala’s drive to World No. 1

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts against Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their second round match at the US Open on Wednesday.

Alex Eala’s rise ignites Filipino pride

3m read