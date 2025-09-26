Alexandra Eala eases into Jingshan Open semi-finals

20-year-old Filipina will face New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the final
Dubai: Alexandra Eala powered her way into the semi-finals of the 2025 Jingshan Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over China's Lu Jiajing on Friday.
The 20-year-old Filipina, currently ranked No. 58 in the world, overcame a spirited challenge from the hometown favorite in the opening set before dominating the second to seal the match in just 1 hour and 17 minutes.
This marks the first career meeting between Eala and Lu, with the top-seeded Eala showing composure and class to advance to the final four in China. She will next face New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the championship match.
Eala is now just two wins away from capturing the second WTA title of her career, following her breakthrough triumph in Guadalajara, Mexico.
