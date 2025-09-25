GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala dominates Mei Yamaguchi, reaches Jingshan Open Quarterfinals

The 20-year-old Filipino tennis superstar needed just 72 minutes to secure the victory

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Alex Eala’s momentum is undeniable. The Philippines’ top tennis star continued her impressive form Thursday, dispatching Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi 6-0, 6-3 to confidently advance to the quarterfinals of the Jingshan Tennis Open.

In a match moved indoors due to rain, the top-seeded Eala was in ruthless form from the start. The 20-year-old needed just 72 minutes to secure the victory, showcasing the power and precision that have propelled her to a World No. 58 ranking. The first set was a masterclass, as Eala broke Yamaguchi’s serve three times and raced to a 6-0 'bagel' in under thirty minutes.

The World No. 268 Japanese player managed to find her footing in the second set, battling back to 4-3 and threatening to force a decider. But just as the momentum seemed to shift, Eala slammed the door shut, as she clinched a dominant victory.

This marks Eala’s third consecutive quarterfinal appearance in a WTA 125 event this season, building on the confidence of winning her maiden Challenger title earlier this month in Guadalajara. She remains undropped in Jingshan and will next face local wildcard Lu Jiajing (World No. 349) on Friday as she continues her pursuit of a second crown.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
