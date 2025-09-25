Alex Eala dominates Mei Yamaguchi, reaches Jingshan Open Quarterfinals

In a match moved indoors due to rain, the top-seeded Eala was in ruthless form from the start. The 20-year-old needed just 72 minutes to secure the victory, showcasing the power and precision that have propelled her to a World No. 58 ranking. The first set was a masterclass, as Eala broke Yamaguchi’s serve three times and raced to a 6-0 'bagel' in under thirty minutes.

This marks Eala’s third consecutive quarterfinal appearance in a WTA 125 event this season, building on the confidence of winning her maiden Challenger title earlier this month in Guadalajara. She remains undropped in Jingshan and will next face local wildcard Lu Jiajing (World No. 349) on Friday as she continues her pursuit of a second crown.

The World No. 268 Japanese player managed to find her footing in the second set, battling back to 4-3 and threatening to force a decider. But just as the momentum seemed to shift, Eala slammed the door shut, as she clinched a dominant victory.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

