Alex Eala powers past Aliona Falei in Jingshan Open Round of 32

Eala, a product of the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy, came out of the gate strong, securing a decisive lead in the first set before closing it out 6-3. However, Falei, ranked No. 322 in the world, proved to be a resilient opponent. The Belarusian fought back in the second set, evening the score at 5-5 and refusing to be intimidated. Despite the spirited resistance, Eala regained her composure and control, winning the final two games to seal the match. The win marks a positive start to Eala's tournament, which is her first since the Sao Paulo Open.
This performance builds on the momentum of a highly successful year for the Filipino tennis star. In 2025, she achieved a breakthrough title at the Guadalajara Open, her first at the WTA 125 level, and reached the second round of the US Open. Her recent achievements have propelled her to a career-high WTA ranking of No. 57.
The victory sets up a second-round match for Eala against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi, who defeated Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong in her first-round contest. Eala will be chasing her second WTA crown at the Jingshan Open, which runs through September 28.
