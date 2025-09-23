Alex Eala powers past Aliona Falei in Jingshan Open Round of 32

Eala, a product of the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy, came out of the gate strong, securing a decisive lead in the first set before closing it out 6-3. However, Falei, ranked No. 322 in the world, proved to be a resilient opponent. The Belarusian fought back in the second set, evening the score at 5-5 and refusing to be intimidated. Despite the spirited resistance, Eala regained her composure and control, winning the final two games to seal the match. The win marks a positive start to Eala's tournament, which is her first since the Sao Paulo Open.