Alex Eala faces veteran Varvara Lepchenko after dominant win at Guadalajara Open

The Filipina tennis star scored another straight-sets win over her Dutch foe to advance

Christian Borbon
Eala is set for her first-ever showdown with American veteran Varvara Lepchenko.
WTA

Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala kicked off her Guadalajara 125 Open campaign in about as efficient a way as one could hope, dismantling Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory. It’s her fourth consecutive win over Hartono, a streak that underscores how Eala’s game seems to click against certain opponents.

Now the real test begins. At just 20, Alex Eala is set for her first-ever showdown with American veteran Varvara Lepchenko. At 39, Lepchenko occupies the opposite side of the tennis timeline, a fact made even more intriguing by her recent history. She is in the midst of a late-career comeback, returning to the tour after a two-year suspension.

Born in Uzbekistan, Lepchenko moved to the US and was granted political asylum before becoming a citizen in 2011. She has been a pro for decades, even representing the US at the 2012 London Olympics. She earned her spot opposite Eala with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 win over Australia’s Maddison Inglis.

Guadalajara’s Round of 16 match is a perfect barometer for Eala, who recently made history with a first-round win at the US Open before bowing out in the next round. It’s a chance to see how her rising talent holds up against a player who has seen it all, a veteran who likely knows a dozen ways to win a point.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, taking a step closer to Eala’s first professional title of the year at the WTA 125-level event.

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he's always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Alex Eala

