Alex Eala faces veteran Varvara Lepchenko after dominant win at Guadalajara Open

The Filipina tennis star scored another straight-sets win over her Dutch foe to advance
Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala kicked off her Guadalajara 125 Open campaign in about as efficient a way as one could hope, dismantling Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory. It’s her fourth consecutive win over Hartono, a streak that underscores how Eala’s game seems to click against certain opponents.
Now the real test begins. At just 20, Alex Eala is set for her first-ever showdown with American veteran Varvara Lepchenko. At 39, Lepchenko occupies the opposite side of the tennis timeline, a fact made even more intriguing by her recent history. She is in the midst of a late-career comeback, returning to the tour after a two-year suspension.
Born in Uzbekistan, Lepchenko moved to the US and was granted political asylum before becoming a citizen in 2011. She has been a pro for decades, even representing the US at the 2012 London Olympics. She earned her spot opposite Eala with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 win over Australia’s Maddison Inglis.
Guadalajara’s Round of 16 match is a perfect barometer for Eala, who recently made history with a first-round win at the US Open before bowing out in the next round. It’s a chance to see how her rising talent holds up against a player who has seen it all, a veteran who likely knows a dozen ways to win a point.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, taking a step closer to Eala’s first professional title of the year at the WTA 125-level event.
