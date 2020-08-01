Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard Image Credit: Reuters

Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager, has called on his players to stamp their place in history by winning the FA Cup against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Blues face Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday at 8.30pm (UAE time).

Chelsea secured a place in the final by getting the better of Manchester United 3-1 while Arsenal stunned Manchester City 2-0 in their semi-final.

Lampard, who won the trophy four times with Chelsea as player, now has a chance to lead them to glory as their manager.

“Winning the Cup still means the same. It stays with you for life,” Lampard said. “If you win this title, it stays with you forever. If we can find the standards we have found this season then we have a really good chance to win.

“It would be a boost but then any experience of a cup final for young players is a good one anyway. There is a different feel to a cup final as there is a necessity to win. That can change the feel of the game,” he added.

Arsenal hold the record for most FA Cup wins as they have lifted the title a record 13 times. Manchester United come a close second with 12 titles while Chelsea complete the top-three with eight trophies.