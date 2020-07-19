Manchester City's Eric Garcia after the FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal Image Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has demanded his players “increase the standard” ahead of their next month’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Guardiola’s comments came after they were denied a spot in the final of the FA Cup by Arsenal. Seeking to reach the FA Cup final for the second successive year, holders Manchester City were instead undone at Wembley by goals in either half from Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Guardiola-led side still has much to play for this season as Manchester City hold a 2-1 advantage over newly crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid ahead of next month’s second-leg clash.

“We know the standards we need at this stage of competitions. I don’t have to tell them. They have to know it. They feel it, I think,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe we are learning, maybe now, we will see. The first half was not good, and we struggled to play at our level. It doesn’t take a genius to know we have to increase the standard for Madrid.”

Guardiola also admitted that his club was not up to the mark against Arsenal which resulted in the defeat.