Everyone is worried, says Tuchel after costly French Cup win for PSG

Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe walks with crutches after the French Cup final win over St-Etienne Image Credit: AFP

Paris St-Germain’s French Cup victory over St-Etienne meant one more trophy in the cabinet for the French giants, but at what cost? Coach Thomas Tuchel said “everyone is worried” after Kylian Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday night’s triumph with an ankle injury after a dreadful tackle by St-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

Mbappe received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after his right ankle was caught by a clumsy Perrin challenge that resulted in a red card for the centre-back in likely his final game for St-Etienne. “Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I’m worried,” said Tuchel after his team’s 1-0 win. We have to be patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight.”

A tearful Mbappe was replaced by Pablo Sarabia but the greater concern for PSG will be the severity of his injury ahead of next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

He re-emerged from the Stade de France tunnel later in the second half on crutches.

“It’s the third game against St-Etienne and it’s a third red card, each time in the first 30 minutes,” added Tuchel. “It’s not all good news for us.”

PSG face Lyon in the French League Cup final next Friday before resuming their European campaign in a unique straight knockout tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.

“I hope Kylian is going to recover as quickly as possible because he’s a vital player for us,” said PSG captain Thiago Silva.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said he was “sorry” to hear of Mbappe’s injury and hoped it was “nothing serious” ahead of next month’s European clash.

St-Etienne boss Claude Puel admitted the forward was simply too quick for the 34-year-old Perrin.