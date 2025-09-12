Runs and rows: Five India-Pakistan cricket skirmishes

Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup clash in Dubai, a look back at five unforgettable spats
DUBAI: India and Pakistan's rivalry is one of the most intense in cricket, often leading to flashpoints on the field.
Ahead of Sunday's clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai, AFP looks back at five memorable spats:
During a 1992 World Cup match in Sydney, Pakistan's mercurial Javed Miandad was wound up by wicketkeeper Kiran More's constant appeals from behind the wicket.
Known as a "street fighter" for his combative nature, Miandad jumped up and down to imitate More. They exchanged words and came close to blows.
Miandad remembers the incident as a "heat of the moment" thing.
"We were chasing and were in a spot of bother after losing two early wickets," he told AFP.
"More was constantly appealing and I told the umpires about that. But when he did not stop and the tension increased, I got angry and mimicked his act of appealing."
Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs, the first between the two countries in an ODI World Cup.
Pakistan, chasing a daunting target of 288 in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bangalore, made a quick start as Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar took the attack to the Indian bowlers.
Sohail brought up his 50 at more than a run a ball and celebrated with a blistering four off Venkatesh Prasad.
As the ball raced to the fence, Sohail mocked Prasad, pointing to the region with the bat as if to say, "Go fetch".
Sohail tried to repeat the slash off the next ball but was bowled. It was Prasad's turn to hit back, with the bowler appearing to mouth "Go home, you (expletive)".
India won a match which was also controversial because Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram pulled out due to a shoulder injury a few hours before the toss.
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Indian opener Gautam Gambhir were two colourful characters with short tempers.
In a 2007 ODI in Kanpur, Afridi was frustrated at not getting a wicket and was leaking runs.
When Gambhir hit him for a boundary, Afridi taunted him and off the next ball when the batsman was running a single they collided.
Heated words ensued and English umpire Ian Gould intervened to separate the duo.
Sri Lankan match referee Roshan Mahanama later fined Afridi 95 per cent of his match fee while Gambhir's fine was 65 per cent.
Kamran Akmal remembers a "misunderstanding" led to a verbal clash with Gambhir in 2010.
"It was a match in the Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. India was chasing our total and Gambhir was batting solidly," Akmal told AFP.
"A misunderstanding took place between us. On missing a shot, Gambhir spoke to himself but I thought that he used an expletive and was addressing me."
A few balls later, Akmal appealed unsuccessfully and the two had words.
During the drinks break they were at each other's throats before India captain MS Dhoni pulled Gambhir aside to calm things down.
Akmal has said he regretted the incident.
The 2012 Pakistan tour of India was the last time the arch-rivals met in a bilateral series.
During a T20 international match in Bengaluru, tensions flared between Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.
Akmal accused the Indian pacer of obstructing him while he was taking a quick single.
When Sharma beat Akmal he mocked the Pakistan batter. It irked Akmal no end and there was a confrontation.
Other Indian players and umpires intervened to avoid it escalating.
Akmal said: "It was again aggression that nearly went out of hand."
