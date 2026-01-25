GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Bangladesh says star cricketer Shakib can return

Shakib's links to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina made him a target of public anger

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, but said he would like to reverse that decision last month.
The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, but said he would like to reverse that decision last month.
ANI

Bangladesh cricket chiefs have reopened the door for ex-captain Shakib Al Hasan's return, a star player but who was also a lawmaker in the former ruling party overthrown in a 2024 uprising.

Shakib's links to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina made him a target of public anger, and he was among dozens facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024, but said he would like to reverse that decision last month.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) senior official Amzad Hossain said he could play again.

"The board has taken a unanimous decision that if Shakib Al Hasan's availability, fitness and accessibility allow it -- and if he can be present at the venue where matches are played -- then the board and the selection panel will consider him for the national team," Hossain told reporters late Saturday.

He added that the BCB would issue Shakib no-objection certificates (NOC) to play in overseas leagues.

"If he wants to participate in other global tournaments, the board will provide him NOC as required," Amzad added.

Shakib had earlier apologised for remaining silent during the student-led uprising but defended his decision to serve the regime it toppled.

Bangladesh cricket is reeling from being kicked out of next month's T20 World Cup, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

The BCB had refused to send its players to India and pleaded for games to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka. 

The dispute between New Delhi and Dhaka erupted this month when the Indian cricket board ordered the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

The ICC said it had found no credible security threat to Bangladesh in India, but the BCB said the matter was beyond their control.

"This is a government decision taken on security grounds," Amzad said. "Because of that, there was nothing more we could do."

Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when Hasina's government collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since.

The left-arm allrounder has played 71 Tests, 247 one-day internationals and 129 Twenty20s for Bangladesh, taking a combined 712 wickets.

Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy at The Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that begins tomorrow in UAE and Oman.

ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to relocate matches

2m read
File photo. If the BCB decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement.

ICC sets deadline on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup call

2m read
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

2m read
Mustafizur Rahman

ICC faces fixture headache after Bangladesh request

2m read