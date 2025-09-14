GOLD/FOREX
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Dubai: Key moments in pictures

Anticipation soars as India and Pakistan gear up for Asia Cup clash

The atmosphere in Dubai is already electric as cricket’s fiercest rivals, India and Pakistan, prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025. Packed stands, passionate fans draped in national colours and a charged buzz promise high drama on and off the pitch.

Stay tuned for the highlights — from the crowd energy to star players in action and the unforgettable scenes set to define one of cricket’s most anticipated contests.

Pakistan in early trouble

Pakistan and India fans cheer before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025.

