India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Dubai: Key moments in pictures

Anticipation soars as India and Pakistan gear up for Asia Cup clash
The atmosphere in Dubai is already electric as cricket’s fiercest rivals, India and Pakistan, prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025. Packed stands, passionate fans draped in national colours and a charged buzz promise high drama on and off the pitch.
Stay tuned for the highlights — from the crowd energy to star players in action and the unforgettable scenes set to define one of cricket’s most anticipated contests.
