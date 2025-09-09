Will Sanju Samson fit into India's playing XI in the Asia Cup?

The batting combination also depends on India’s bowling balance. Gavaskar expects the team to stick with six options — three pacers, two spinners, and Hardik Pandya. He named Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as his preferred spin pair, with Harshit Rana as a possible third seamer. “You don’t stretch your batting to No 8 in T20s. You need bowling variety. If one bowler has a bad day, another must step in,” he explained.

Sunil Gavaskar, too, made a compelling case. His stance was straightforward: if Samson is in the 15-man squad, he should be in the XI. “You don’t take someone like Sanju Samson as a reserve,” Gavaskar told reporters. “He can bat at No 3, or even as a finisher if the team requires.”

Even so, Samson has strong backing from former cricketers. Ravi Shastri insists India must persist with him at the top: “Samson is at his most dangerous when he opens. If he fires, he wins you matches on his own,” the former coach argued.

Gill’s appointment as India’s T20I vice-captain all but secures his spot. Add to that Gautam Gambhir’s preference for a left-right opening pair, and the Gill-Abhishek combination looks like the team’s first-choice option. Gill, fresh from a sensational Test series against England where he piled up 754 runs in five matches as captain, has also proven himself as a dependable T20 opener for Gujarat Titans.

Samson’s T20I career saw a revival after he was promoted to the opening slot following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The Kerala batter has since smashed three centuries at the top, averaging 34.75 with a blistering strike rate of 182.89. Yet despite those numbers, Samson is expected to make way for Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

