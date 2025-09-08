GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Shubman Gill’s birthday bloom: Red rose gift from Abhishek Sharma

Gill’s birthday rose gesture went viral, sparking a wave of online tributes and wishes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Shubman Gill’s birthday bloom: Red rose gift from Abhishek Sharma
X@GillThePrince

Shubman Gill, India’s stylish opener, turned 26 on September 8, 2025, and his birthday celebrations carried a touching moment when fellow cricketer and close friend Abhishek Sharma surprised him with a red rose. The gesture, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes from fans.

The timing of Gill’s birthday was particularly special, as it coincided with India’s preparations in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025. Both Gill and Abhishek are part of the squad gearing up for the high-profile tournament, and the camaraderie between the two added warmth to the competitive spirit buzzing around the team.

Hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayShubmanGill, #RedRoseForGill, and #AsiaCup2025 trended across platforms as fans celebrated not just Gill’s big day but also his vital role in India’s campaign. Admirers highlighted the deep bond between the two cricketers, who have shared the pitch since their junior days.

Born in Punjab, Gill has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s batting across formats. His elegant stroke play and consistency have earned him comparisons with some of the greats. With the Asia Cup underway in Dubai, supporters believe Gill will once again be pivotal in guiding India’s fortunes.

While his birthday celebrations mainly remained private, the simple rose from Abhishek Sharma became symbolic — not just of friendship, but of a new generation of Indian cricket blooming on and off the field, with Dubai serving as their current stage.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Asia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shubman Gill’s classical batting style clashes with India’s explosive T20 game.

Know Gill's jersey number, nickname, and best friend

2m read
Vice-captain Shubman Gill (left) and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight in a lively face-off.

Gill vs Bumrah heats up nets as India prep for Asia Cup

2m read
Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup 2025: Players who could power India’s campaign

4m read
Shubman Gill’s classical batting style clashes with India’s explosive T20 game.

What’s Shubman Gill doing in India’s T20 squad?

2m read