Shubman Gill’s birthday bloom: Red rose gift from Abhishek Sharma

Gill’s birthday rose gesture went viral, sparking a wave of online tributes and wishes
Shubman Gill, India’s stylish opener, turned 26 on September 8, 2025, and his birthday celebrations carried a touching moment when fellow cricketer and close friend Abhishek Sharma surprised him with a red rose. The gesture, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes from fans.
The timing of Gill’s birthday was particularly special, as it coincided with India’s preparations in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025. Both Gill and Abhishek are part of the squad gearing up for the high-profile tournament, and the camaraderie between the two added warmth to the competitive spirit buzzing around the team.
Hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayShubmanGill, #RedRoseForGill, and #AsiaCup2025 trended across platforms as fans celebrated not just Gill’s big day but also his vital role in India’s campaign. Admirers highlighted the deep bond between the two cricketers, who have shared the pitch since their junior days.
Born in Punjab, Gill has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s batting across formats. His elegant stroke play and consistency have earned him comparisons with some of the greats. With the Asia Cup underway in Dubai, supporters believe Gill will once again be pivotal in guiding India’s fortunes.
While his birthday celebrations mainly remained private, the simple rose from Abhishek Sharma became symbolic — not just of friendship, but of a new generation of Indian cricket blooming on and off the field, with Dubai serving as their current stage.
