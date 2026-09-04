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Abu Dhabi Police warn against stopping in road after series of collisions

Driving while distracted in any form carries a Dh800 fine and four traffic points

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police urged motorists, whenever possible, to continue driving to the nearest exit or other safe location rather than remain stationary in the roadway.
Police urged motorists, whenever possible, to continue driving to the nearest exit or other safe location rather than remain stationary in the roadway.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have released footage showing a traffic accident that led to a series of collisions after drivers became distracted and a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

The video was published by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre.

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The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warned that distracted driving and stopping in the middle of the road, even during an emergency, can pose a serious danger to road users.

Police urged motorists, whenever possible, to continue driving to the nearest exit or other safe location rather than remain stationary in the roadway.

If a vehicle cannot be moved, drivers should immediately contact the Command and Control Centre on 999 to request assistance.

Police said doing so would allow authorities to respond more quickly, reduce the risk of serious accidents and help maintain the flow of traffic.

Drivers were also urged to remain fully focused behind the wheel, avoid distractions and be prepared to respond to unexpected situations on the road.

Police said attentiveness and vigilance could help motorists anticipate hazards and make the right decision at the right time.

Under UAE traffic law, driving while distracted in any form carries a Dh800 fine and four traffic points.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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