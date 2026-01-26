Here is why and when Hag Al Laila is celebrated across the UAE and the wider Gulf region
Dubai: As Ramadan approaches, you may notice a joyful sight in neighbourhoods, schools and even popular public attractions across the UAE. Emirati children, dressed in traditional clothing and carrying colourful woven bags, go door to door asking for sweets and treats.
This cheerful celebration is known as Hag Al Laila, a long-standing Emirati tradition that takes place in the weeks leading up to Ramadan.
While Hag Al Laila is deeply rooted in Emirati culture, similar celebrations are observed across the Gulf. In Qatar, it is known as Garangao in Bahrain, Gergaoon in Oman, Garangesho and in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, it is called Gargean.
Hag Al Laila is a traditional children’s celebration that marks the spiritual and social preparation for Ramadan. According to Sara Yousef, a cultural presenter at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), the occasion holds deep cultural meaning.
“Hag Al Laila is a traditional Emirati children’s celebration that happens before the holy month of Ramadan, and it is a happy occasion that reflects values of generosity, community, and preparing spiritually and socially for Ramadan,” she explained.
The celebration places children at the centre, reinforcing lessons of sharing, gratitude and social connection from an early age.
“Hag Al Laila is celebrated on the eve of the 15th of Sha‘ban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar, which usually falls two weeks before Ramadan begins. Hag Al Laila is one of the events in the Season of Wulfa, a time associated with closeness, kindness, and strengthening social bonds,” Yousef said.
The Season of Wulfa is a cultural period rooted in Emirati and Islamic values. It focuses on connection, generosity and togetherness through shared traditions that extend from Hag Al Laila through Ramadan and into Eid Al Fitr.
The phrase Hag Al Laila translates to 'for the night', reflecting the evening-based nature of the celebrations, which traditionally takes place after the Maghrib prayer in the middle of Sha‘ban.
“Children are at the heart of Hag Al Laila. Dressed in traditional clothing, they go door to door in their neighbourhoods singing special songs and receiving sweets, nuts, and small treats that they collect in cloth bags,” Yousef said.
Children often stand outside homes chanting “Atoona Hag Al Laila”, which means “Give us sweets for tonight”. Their brightly coloured woven bags gradually fill with candies and nuts as neighbours participate in the tradition.
Families also mark the occasion by preparing special foods, particularly luqaimaat, fried dumplings soaked in date honey which are usually reserved for major celebrations such as Eid or weddings.
“Hag Al Laila was a simple, neighbourhood-based celebration, with whatever sweets were available to be shared,” Yousef explained.
Hag Al Laila is a reminder that Emirati culture has always placed children, community, and generosity at its center. Even as the country has modernized, these moments of shared joy continue to connect generations and keep cultural memory alive.Sara Yousef, Cultural Presenter at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU)
Historically, the celebration took place within the fareej, or traditional Emirati neighbourhood, where children gathered dressed in traditional attire and visited nearby homes together.
Today, while Hag Al Laila has become more organised and elaborate, its essence remains unchanged. Schools, cultural centres, offices and shopping malls now host structured activities and events, expanding the celebration beyond residential areas.
“While the setting has evolved, the heart of the tradition remains the same: joy, giving, and togetherness,” Yousef noted.
“Hag Al Laila is a reminder that Emirati culture has always placed children, community, and generosity at its centre. Even as the country has modernised, these moments of shared joy continue to connect generations and keep cultural memory alive.”
Dates: Saturday, 31 January to Tuesday, 3 February
Activities include arts and crafts workshops, games and meet-and-greet sessions with The Wonderers, who will interact with children, take photos and distribute Hag Al Laila gift pouches.
The Heritage Village will feature a traditional setting with Emirati clothing and accessories, candy-collection baskets, classic snacks and decorative items for family gatherings.
A special Hag Al Laila drone show is scheduled for Sunday, 1 February at 7.35pm, following the Isha prayer break.
Tickets: Dh25 for weekday entry (Sunday to Thursday), Dh30 for any-day tickets. Children under three enter free, with complimentary entry for seniors over 65 and people of determination.
Date: January 31
Children can dress in colourful outfits, sing traditional songs, collect treats and take part in hands-on workshops, Emirati-inspired games and races.
Additional attractions include a bouncy castle, camel parade, henna, traditional Emirati cuisine and a local produce market supporting Emirati farms.
Tickets: Dh50, with all activities included
