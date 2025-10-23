Fed up with drilling sounds at night? How to report it to Dubai Municipality
Dubai: If the sound of drilling, hammers, cranes, and heavy machinery is interrupting your sleep or mornings, you’re not alone. Many Dubai residents experience noise disturbances, especially in fast-developing areas where new apartments, villas, and townhouses are being built.
Construction noise is part of the city’s rapid growth but that doesn’t mean you have to tolerate it at all hours. Dubai Municipality has clear rules on when construction work can take place and how residents can file complaints if those limits are breached.
In Dubai, construction work is permitted only during specific hours:
Weekdays: 6am to 8pm
Weekends: 7am to 8pm
If work continues between 8pm and 6am on weekdays, or 8pm and 7am on weekends, and it causes a disturbance, residents can report the issue to Dubai Municipality.
You can file a complaint directly through the Dubai Municipality app in just a few steps:
Download the Dubai Municipality app on your smartphone.
Tap ‘Services’.
Scroll to ‘Building and Construction’.
Select ‘Report Construction Noise’.
Upload a short video or photo of the site, and include a brief description of the noise.
Tap ‘Choose Location’ to mark the site on the map or enter the address manually.
Press ‘Proceed’ to submit your complaint.
According to the app, complaints are usually resolved within one working day.
If you live in a private compound or gated community, you’ll need to contact your neighbourhood developer or management instead, as the app service does not cover those areas.
You can also reach Dubai Municipality through:
Email: info@dm.gov.ae
Toll-free number: 800900
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), environmental noise is the second biggest cause of health problems after air pollution. Long-term exposure can lead to:
Cardiovascular diseases
Reduced cognitive performance in children
Sleep disturbance
Tinnitus
Severe stress and anxiety
The European Environment Agency (EEA) also ranks transport noise among the top three environmental health threats with a greater impact than second-hand smoke or lead exposure.
Simply put, constant construction noise, especially at night can harm both your physical and mental wellbeing.
Dubai Municipality set daytime construction noise limits at 55 decibels (comparable to a large electrical transformer) between 7am and 8pm.
To ensure compliance, the authority has installed noise-monitoring stations across the city, covering residential areas, schools, hospitals, tourist zones, roads, airports, and metro lines.
Mobile monitoring vehicles also track more than 100 environmental components, including toxic pollutants, volatile organic compounds, odorous gases, and radioactive levels, alongside noise and weather data.
In Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency (EAD) has begun mapping noise levels across the emirate to identify high-risk areas and “culprit noise sources”. This data helps planners reduce exposure in residential neighbourhoods and guide zoning decisions to protect sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals.
Noise pollution doesn’t only come from construction, loud cars are another growing complaint among residents.
The Ministry of Interior reported 7,222 road noise violations across the UAE in 2024. Offences include illegal exhaust modifications and reckless driving that disturb residential areas.
Here are the penalties under Federal Traffic Law:
Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points for driving a noisy vehicle (Article 20).
Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment for illegal modifications (Article 73).
Dh400 fine and 4 black points for misusing horns or loud stereos.
In Abu Dhabi, Law No. 5 of 2020 allows authorities to impound modified vehicles and impose a Dh10,000 release fee. If unpaid within three months, the vehicle can be sold at auction.
Residents are encouraged to report noisy vehicles through police hotlines or mobile apps. Officials say community reports are vital for maintaining peace and reducing repeat offences.
Noise pollution whether from construction or traffic affects not only quality of life but also long-term health. Dubai’s authorities actively monitor and regulate noise levels, and residents have clear ways to report violations. If your neighbourhood is affected, use the official complaint channels to help make your community quieter and healthier.
