Dubai: Is construction noise outside your home distracting you from your work or disturbing your sleep? You can lodge an official complaint against noisy construction sites with Dubai Municipality.

According to Dubai Municipality, you can report loud construction noise between 8pm to 6am on weekdays and 8pm to 7am on weekends. During the weekday the noise limit for construction work is set at 55 decibels, which is slightly lower than the sound of a normal conversation in a restaurant and office or an air conditioner, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So if you are being bothered by constant drilling and hammering at a construction site nearby, here is how you can directly report it through your smartphone via Dubai Municipality’s smart application, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

How to file a construction noise complaint in Dubai online

1. Download the ‘Dubai Municipality’ application on your phone

2. Once you have landed on the home page of the app, go to the bottom of your mobile screen and tap on ‘Services’.

3. Scroll down to the second category – ‘Building and Construction’ – and choose ‘Report Construction Noise’.

4. This service allows users to report construction noise in residential areas. It is important to note that this service will not be available if you live in a private compound or gated community. In such instances, you would need to get in touch with your community developer to register a complaint.

5. To report the construction noise, upload a video or picture of the site and add a short description.

6. Next, select the location of the construction site. Tap on choose location, and select your location on the map. Alternatievly, you could also manually fill it in by entering the street name or building name.

7. Once you have filled in the necessary information, tap on the red tab labelled ‘Proceed’. According to the app, the period for resolving this complaint is one working day.