Dubai: Anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus has already disrupted nurseries, travel, and some trade events in the UAE.

A World Health Organization official said Friday, “We are on the highest level of alert or highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact …. Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready.”

What’s been cancelled so far?

Dubai Lynx

The event, which was set to take place on March 8 to 11. Dubai Lynx is an event that brings together top creatives, international brands to learn, network and celebrate creativity in communications.

Their Statement:

“In light of recent developments in respect to COVID-19 we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Dubai Lynx Festival. As a festival, our priority is absolutely the safety of our attendees, delegates and team. We are going to reschedule the festival to 6-9 September 2020.

Please note that all entries will be valid for the new festival dates along with passes and awards seats purchased. We will keep you updated with further information.”

Dubai International Boat Show

The year’s most prestigious marine events, which was meant to take place on March 10 to March 14, has been postponed to November 24-28.

Their Statement:

In light of the evolving global developments around the COVID-19 virus, Dubai World Trade Centre has been closely monitoring the situation, particularly as it pertains to our key stakeholders and participating delegations from around the world across all our upcoming shows. Whilst the UAE remains completely safe for travel, and has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognise that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s programme that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home country. As such, we have been working closely to assure that our clients’ needs are most effectively addressed, and the delivery of strong international participation considered, in these extraordinary times.

Bearing this context, the Dubai International Boat Show, the MENA’s largest leisure boating event and one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the global yachting community, is being postponed from 10-14 March to 24-28 November 2020 and will be located at its new home - Dubai Harbour, the region’s largest luxury marina and most advanced cruise terminal.

DJ Mag Conference

DJ Mag Conference was supposed to take place on March 3 to 4. They had to cancel their event, mainly because the event location, The W Hotel Yas Island was placed under quarantine and temporary lockdown, when two staff members were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Their Statement:

Following the decision by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to place the W hotel – Yas Island on temporary lockdown, we regret to inform you that the DJMag Conference due to take place on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th March 2020 will be cancelled. We will contact all ticket holders for refunds. If you have any queries, please email us.”

International Triathlon Union Abu Dhabi 2020

The International Triathlon Union was due to take place from March 5 to March 7 on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, where some cases were reported in the last few days. However the event was postponed.

Their Statement:

“The International Triathlon Union, in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has taken the decision to postpone the 2020 ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Paratriathlon World Cup and Abu Dhabi Mixed Relay event as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of 2019-nCoV Coronavirus. The event was Although the Abu Dhabi authorities are working on measures so that the safety of all the athletes, coaches and officials participating in the event is the main concern, due to the new World Health Organization recommendations and the spread of the virus, ITU and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council have jointly agreed to postpone the event.

ITU, the local organizing committee and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are looking at possible dates for relocating the event later on in March or April.

Around 300 elite athletes and more than 2500 age group athletes and scholars were planned to toe the start line in all the different WTS Abu Dhabi events next week. All participants will be immediately informed of the postponement, and will be advised of the new dates as soon as agreed.

Travel restrictions and quarantines imposed by some countries and airlines for individuals and groups travelling from or to areas affected by the outbreak make it impossible to go ahead with the event in the planned dates, but all stakeholders are working tirelessly against the clock to find a new date to host the event. The whole World Triathlon Family, including our athletes, coaches, officials, staff and volunteers, consider the WTS Abu Dhabi one of the most outstanding events in the calendar and we all want to continue to work together to provide an excellent event for all athletes to shine and for Abu Dhabi to show their excellency organizing sport events.”

Creative Reader Competition:

The Cultural event, which was meant to take place on March 3, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

Careers UAE 2020

The event meant to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-12 March, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

Big Ticket Draw

The Big Ticket draw held every third day of a month in Abu Dhabi will be closed to public viewing and only have a live streaming on Tuesday, March 3. This is a precautionary measure, organisers informed, considering events surrounding public health and safety amid coronavirus fears.

Events still on:

This list will be updated regularly as and when we receive news of postponement or cancellation.

AGRA Middle East Exhibition 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre from 03-05 March 2020

Definitely on

Their Statement:

AgraME is closely monitoring developments of the Novel Coronavirus, which first emerged from Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. As such, we are following all safety advice and precautions as recommended by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Middle East Energy Exhibition 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre from 03-05 March 2020

Definitely on

Their Statement:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to MEE 2020 which is going ahead as scheduled from 3 – 5 March at Dubai World Trade Centre. As always, the health and safety of our customers and teams is our top priority, as well as providing a great experience. In light of developments with the Covid-19 coronavirus, with our partners at DWTC, we’re staying up-to-date and closely following all the official advice and guidance of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

Based on their current guidance, you will see a range of additional safety measures at MEE 2020, including:

• Thermal cameras at all entry points to capture the temperature of every visitor entering the venue

• Dedicated screening rooms

• Deployment of hand sanitisers in public areas, registration points, conference rooms, cafes, offices and on exhibitors stands. Sanitising hand gel will also be distributed to visitors at the registration areas

• Regular deep cleaning and sanitation throughout the venue

• Air extraction every 4 hours throughout the venue

Expo Culinaire, Sharjah Expo Centre, 03-05 March 2020

Definitely on

They are even hosting a live case study. Hospitality Hygiene Protocols during a Health Crisis: Safety with continuity for Guests and Businesses in the Hospitality Sector during Virus outbreaks (using COVID-19 as a Live case study) An International expert presentation followed by a panel discussion and Q&A for Senior Hospitality Delegates.

Katherine Jenkins live, Dubai Opera, 04 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

WAN-IFRA Middle East Conference 2020, Dubai Knowledge Park, 04 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

International Government Communication Forum, Sharjah Expo Centre, 04-05 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 live, Du Arena, Yas Island, 05-06 March 2020

Definitely still on.

No statement received.

Lea Salonga, Dubai Opera, 05-06 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Middle East Film & Comic Con, Dubai World Trade Centre, 05-07 March 2020

Definitely still on

Their Statement:

“We genuinely care about the health and safety of our visitors, would like to assure you that the UAE, Dubai World Trade Centre and us as the organisers of Middle East Film & Comic Con have taken all the precautionary measures for your safety. We have various hand sanitisers at your disposal around DWTC and MEFCC along with thermal cameras, the area will be cleaned regularly and we have paramedics onsite as well. Airports are taking precautionary measures too and screening international visitors as they enter the country.”

Our visitors are advised to:

• Wash your hands frequently

• Practice respiratory hygiene

• Cover mouth & nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue & immediately throw into a bin

• Seek medical assistance if you develop any of the known symptoms

Acres Real Estate Investment Exhibition, Sharjah Expo Centre, 05-07 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Holi, IMG Worlds of Adventure, 06 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Dubai World Cup Carnival, Meydan Racecourse, 07 March 2020

Definitely on

No statement received.

Official Abu Dhabi Music Week Pool Party, Saadiyat Beach Club , Saadiyat Island 07 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Global Women Leaders Conference, Roda Al Murooj Downtown Dubai, 08-09 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Global Forum in Innovations in Agriculture, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 09-10 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

VIV MEA 2020, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 09-11 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Middle East Coatings Show 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre, 09-11 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Paperworld Middle East & Playworld Middle East 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre, 09-11 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Leatherworld Middle East 2020 Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 09-11 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Hamdan International Photography Award Ceremony, Dubai Opera, 10 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Gipsy Kings live Dubai Opera, 12 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Taste of Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, 12-14 March 2020

Definitely on.

Dubai Coffee Festival, Dubai World Trade Centre, 12-14 March 2020

Definitely on.

Club Social 2020, Yas Links, Yas Island, 12-14 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Dubai International Horse Fair, Dubai World Trade Centre, 12-14 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Al Ain Run Race Al Ain Cycling Track, 13 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Holi Hai, Al Mamzar Beach Park, 13 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Holi Masti in Dubai, The Track, Meydan Golf, 13 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Clorox Holi Beach Party, JA The Resort, 13 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Dubai International Wood & Wood Machinery Show 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre, 16-18 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Arab Lab Exhibition 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre, 16-18 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Global Aerospace Summit 2020, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, 17-19 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

International Exhibition of National Security & Resilience, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 17-19 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Sharjah Children`s Reading Festival, Sharjah Expo Centre , 18-28 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Emirates Haematology Congress 2020, InterContinental Dubai, Festival City, 19-21 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

SIKKA Art Festival Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, 19-29 March 2020 So far still on.

No statement received.

Abu Dhabi Terry Fox Run 40th Anniversary, Corniche Beach, 20 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Junoon live, Global Village, 20 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

K-Pop Super Concert, Coca-Cola Arena, 20 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Annual Investment Meeting 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre, 24-26 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Dubai International Property Show, Dubai World Trade Centre, 24-26 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Art Dubai 2020, Madinat Jumeirah, 25-28 March, 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, Sharjah Expo Centre, 25-29 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Chris De Burgh, Dubai Opera, 26 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Isai Rajangam 2020 Live Sharjah Cricket Stadium 27 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Russ live, Coca-Cola Arena, 27 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Abida Parveen Live, Dubai World Trade Centre, 27 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Horse Racing: Dubai World Cup 2020, Meydan Racecourse, 28 March 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Gulf Tents Expo 2020, Sharjah Expo Centre, 30 March to 01 April 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Interscaff Arabia, Sharjah Expo Centre, 30 March to 01 April 2020

So far still on.

No statement received.

Cabsat Middle East, Dubai World Trade Centre, 31 March to 02 April 2020

So far still on.