Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The year’s most prestigious marine events, which was meant to take place on March 10, 2020 and last for four days, has been postponed until later in the year.

The Dubai International Boat Show welcomes visitors every year to experience the most luxury superyachts in the world. The event was meant to take place at the brand-new Dubai Harbour, the largest marina in the region, however, in light of the evolving global developments around the COVID-19 virus, Dubai World Trade Centre has made the decision to postpone the event.

The Dubai International Boat Show shared a statement on their website.

“Whilst the UAE remains completely safe for travel, and has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognise that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s programme that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home country. As such, we have been working closely to assure that our clients’ needs are most effectively addressed, and the delivery of strong international participation considered, in these extraordinary times.

Bearing this context, the Dubai International Boat Show, the MENA’s largest leisure boating event and one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the global yachting community, is being postponed from 10-14 March to 24-28 November 2020 and will be located at its new home - Dubai Harbour, the region’s largest luxury marina and most advanced cruise terminal.”

Their decision comes after much deliberation in consultation with the event’s main participants and industry stakeholders.