The Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi : The Big Ticket draw held every third day of a month in Abu Dhabi will be lcosed to public viewing and only have a live streaming on Tuesday, March 3. This is a precautionary measure, organisers informed, considering events surrounding public health and safety amid coronavirus fears.

In an official statement, organisers said : “We would like to inform our loyal supporters that this month’s Big Ticket draw will be available for viewing only through live streaming on Facebook and YouTube. The event will be closed off to public attendance at this time.

A number of entertainment and sporting events have been cancelled or postponed in the UAE as precautionary measures following announcements of coronavirus cases in the country.

“We encourage everyone to watch the live broadcast of Big Ticket Raffle Draw Series 213 on the official Big Ticket Facebook and YouTube. Winners of Big Ticket Millionaire Draw Series 213 and Dream Car Raffle will be announced on the show as usual.”

A grand prize of Dh10 million and 9 consolation prizes, as well as a Jeep Grand Cherokee are up for grabs on Tuesday, March 3.

It will be business as usual otherwise for organisers as the show’s main host Richard will be leading the winner selection and will be assisted by his co-hosts Tim and Bouchra. This will, however, only be in the presence of local media agencies.