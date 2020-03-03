The concert, which was to feature Twice, Seventeen and Monsta X, has been called off

After reports of a cancellation circulating over the weekend, Coca-Cola Arena has confirmed to Gulf News the postponement of anticipated K-Pop show ‘Music Bank in Dubai’.

“In light of the global developments around the COVID-19 virus, and the increasing number of infections confirmed in South Korea, MAKESTAR and the Korea Broadcasting System (KBS), have taken the prudent decision to postpone ‘Music Bank in Dubai’ scheduled for March 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena,” the South Korean music show’s promoters Makestar said in an online statement.

“This is to ensure an uncompromisingly high standard of experience for all and to secure the best talents to perform for the large fan base across the region.”

As part of KBS Music Bank’s annual concert world tour, the early-awaited show was set to feature a star-studded line up of performers that included Twice, Seventeen, EXO’s Baekhyun, Monsta X, and Jus2.

Makestar apologised for not keeping their promise and are anticipating that the event will “return to the market in the future with new dates to be announced as soon as possible.”

Ticket holders will get an automatic refund from the Coca-Cola Arena.

This decision comes amid mounting fears and surging number of Coronavirus cases in their homeland of which has also taken a toll on the K-Pop industry.

A number of Korean broadcasting companies and K-Pop concerts have been halted or postponed to prioritise the safety of artists, fans and crew staff.

TV music programmes in South Korea have also recorded shows without a live audience due to the COVID-19 crisis.

ChungHa’s two staff members recently have been tested positive for the virus after returning from Italy.

The K-Pop soloist, who tested negative, has cancelled all her scheduled activities and went into self-isolation as reportedly requested by Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It seems as Super Junior D&E are still set on performing as scheduled at the Azimuth Music Festival in Al Ula over the weekend so far.