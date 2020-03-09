The Bollywood artists were to perform at Meydan Golf on March 13

Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

As the UAE continues to see a spate of events cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest casualty is Holi Masti 2020, which featured Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and DJ Nucleya in concert.

Organisers have confirmed the event, celebrating the Hindu festival of colours, has been cancelled over the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Holi Masti 2020 featuring Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and DJ Nucleya has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak,” a statement read.

The event was scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Meydan Golf. Ticket holders can get in touch with the respective ticketing site for refunds, organisers further added.

This is not the first Holi event which has been cancelled this month over virus fears. Last week, Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh cancelled his date with Dubai at the Bollyboom Holi Bash that was scheduled to take place at Bollywood Parks on March 13.

DJ Nucleya Image Credit: Supplied

A statement issued by organisers Percept Live read: “The Bollyboom Holi Bash event, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, has been postponed due to continued global developments regarding the Covid-19 (coronavirus). The concert was due to take place on Friday, March 13 at Bollywood Parks Dubai and a new date for the concert will be announced in due course.”

The statement further read that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Earlier, the annual Aks Color Carnival holi event has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, celebrating the Hindu festival of colours, was set to take place in Dubai Sports City on March 6, has been called off in the interest of public health safety, organisers have stated.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control and our moral obligation towards the well-being of our guests, their families and in particular our excited little young ones, we are compelled to announce this year’s edition of the carnival cancelled,” the organisers said in a statement.