Ultra Abu Dhabi music festival, which was set to take place on March 5 and 6 at the du Arena, has now been postponed in light of the continuing worries around the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement posted in the early hours of March 3, Ultra Abu Dhabi confirmed that the event has been called off following restrictions being placed on travel.

"In line with our commitment to deliver the ultimate Ultra experience to our festival goers and as part of the local and international measures taken to ensure the health and safety of the public, Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 will be postponed," the statement read.

"The decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines for individuals and groups. We look forward to sharing the new dates in the near future. Tickets will be refunded through the original channel of purchase or by contacting info@ultrabudhabi.com."

International acts such as Zedd, Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Nicky Romero were set to perform at the two-day event.

EARLIER

Until March 2, organisers confirmed the show will happen as scheduled, however, they added a page to their website advising guests of “health and wellness” precautions.

“There are no plans to cancel, postpone or move the 2020 production,” they wrote.

“Event organisers have been coordinating with the relevant authorities regarding public health issues and will continue to coordinate with and follow the recommendations and protocols relating to risk reduction and preventative measures by, Abu Dhabi Department of Health and other regulatory agencies,” read the statement.

They also advised visitors to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggested safety precautions, the World Health Organization’s suggested safety precautions, as well as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention website.

“There is no higher priority than the health, safety and overall well-being of our attendees, artists, crew and local community,” they stated.

Earlier, the Middle East Film and Comic Con also announced that it would go ahead with their planned event from March 5-7 in Dubai.