Italian designer Giorgio Armani Image Credit: REUTERS

One of the most hotly anticipated events on the fashion calendar in Dubai has been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread its tentacles globally.

The Giorgio Armani Cruise Show 2021, which was scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20 in Dubai, coinciding with the reopening of the Giorgio Armani boutique in the Dubai Mall and 10 years since the inauguration of the Armani Hotel, has now been postponed to November.

The change in dates was confirmed by the organisers through a statement. “Due to the recent developments in the outbreak of coronavirus, Giorgio Armani has postponed to November the event scheduled to take place in Dubai on the 19th and 20th April.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip.”

The statement confirmed the event will now “be held on the occasion of Expo 2020.”

Earlier, Armani had issued a statement announcing the brand’s celebration of the Expo.

“I’m very happy to be back in Dubai after 10 years, especially on the occasion of the Expo 2020 which will place a great emphasis on the city,” Armani said in a statement in October. “Dubai is a luxurious and fascinating place with a soul focused on the future, always in pursuit of the imagination.”

The Italian brand issued a statement at a time when the country is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak. Italy on Sunday had the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in both deaths and number of infected people, according to AFP.