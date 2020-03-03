The three-day food fest was scheduled to take place from March 12-14; new dates announced

Taste of Dubai file photo Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The annual Taste of Dubai, scheduled to take place from March 12 to 14, has been postponed in light of the safety measures in place following the coronavirus outbreak that has affected more than 1,600 people in the Middle East.

Organisers have confirmed the event is not going ahead as planned this month, but will now be held in Deember.

“Due to the continued global developments regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and following precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government, this year’s Taste of Dubai 2020 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre has been postponed from March 12-14, and will be extended for an additional day and take place December 9–12, 2020,” the statement read.

“This decision was made after much consideration and consultation with our key partners and clients, and with the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors and staff as our top priority,” the statement continues, adding: “We believe this postponement is in the best interest of all participants to ensure we most effectively meet the needs of our clients, and thousands of local and international people of all ages who attend the largest food, music and entertainment event in the city.”

Organisers have stated those who have purchased tickets can have them rescheduled to the new dates, or refunds can be requested by contacting: helpcenter@platinumlist.net

The three-day food extravaganza featured a celebrity culinary talent that included: Michelin star chef, Vineet Bhatia, father of modern Mexican cuisine Richard Sandoval, Dubai-based culinary duo Nick Alvis and Scott Price, meat and grilling expert Tarek Ibrahim, Arabic and Aleppian cuisine expert Mohammad Orfali, Hattem Mattar the world’s first Arab pit master, the Giggling Gourmet Chef Jenny Morris, TV chef Reza Mahammad, and Ayesha Al Obeidli the youngest Emirati Chef.