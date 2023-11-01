Taste of Abu Dhabi: Get your tickets to the complete culinary event

Here are the latest details:

1. Aldar Joins as Taste VIP Lounge Partner: Abu Dhabi's real estate developer, Aldar, has joined Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official VIP Lounge sponsor. It features an oasis garden filled with plush seating and exclusive beverage offerings.

2. RAW Coffee elevates Taster and VIP Ticket Offerings: RAW Coffee, the pioneering specialty coffee roasting company in the Middle East is joining Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official coffee sponsor. Guests can expect a menu of RAW Coffee speciality drinks, plus experiential activations, photo opportunities and more. Plus, all Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use 1 of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Abu Dhabi.

3. Make your Taste VIP Experience last all weekend: For Taste guests looking to extend their VIP experience after the event, Taste organisers recommend to explore Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, where guests can experience world-class hospitality in the most vibrant and spectacular setting. Ideally situated just 9 minutes away from Yas Gateway Park, guests can enjoy a fully equipped Kids' Club, eforea spa, fitness centre, stunning temperature-controlled outdoor pool, and more.

VIP lounge Image Credit: Supplied

4. Sangka is now the official water sponsor of Taste of Abu Dhabi.

Participating restaurants

Here's a list of restaurants participating in the event.

Almayass

BB Social Dining

Dai Pai Dong

Desert Lotus

José By Pizarro

La Carnita

Marco’s Italian

Namak

Oak Room

Oii restaurant & cafe

Otoro

Penelope’s

The Director’s Club

Kibson's Cooking Challenge

Participants will be guided through a recipe led by professional chefs, with fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Once the dishes are ready for tasting, the chef will judge and pick a winner to receive an exciting prize from Kibsons.

Kibson's Cooking Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

BBQ School by DXBBQ

At Taste of Abu Dhabi, BBQ School by DXBBQ is where you can learn from the top pitmasters and master the art of grilling. The BBQ School sessions will be running throughout the weekend.

BBQ School by DXBBQ Image Credit: Supplied

Noon Food Cook School

At Noon Food Cook School, you can get cooking advice and feedback from culinary experts. Join the weekend sessions to learn new recipes, using fresh ingredients provided by Kibsons. Access is included with all Taste tickets, but spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Noon Food Cook School Image Credit: Supplied

Chefs

From celebrity chefs to chefs who have worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, the Taste of Abu Dhabi line-up is bringing well-known names to the event.

Here is a list of the chefs, who are part of the food festival:

Shelina Permalloo

Ritu Dalmia

Jenny Morris

John Torode

Lisa Faulkner

Tarek Ibrahim

José Pizarro

Adetoyosi Odufuye

Aysha Al Obeidli

Marco Pierre White

Scott Valentine

Rene Cerda

Sergio Freitas

Francisco Araya

Andrew Dickens

Marcus Routbard

Hattem Mattar

Geraldo Thomazini

Louna Bilal

Sabeen Fareed

Hartono Julianto

Vanessa Bayma

Michelle Tredoux

Leonardo Luza Lillo

Groove to the music

With 2 music pockets in the venue, different genres of tunes will be flowing simultaneously from day to night, from chilled acoustic sets to DJs and more.

Here's the list of music bands.

The International Playboys

DJ Herc

4TheMusic

DJ Superfly

Truly Medley Deeply

Mark Zitti

DJ Big Rossi

JD Battle of the Bands winner

Getting there:

Hosted for the first time at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, guests will be at the heart of Yas Island's hub of entertainment, leisure and more!

Parking around the park will be limited and guests are encouraged to take public transport.

Taste's official Mobility Partner, Careem, have arranged an exclusive offer for Taste-goers to ensure a smooth journey.

Guests can use code TOAD to enjoy 15 per cent off 6 rides.

*Max discount: AED15 per ride

Packages:

General Admission

Includes: One day entry to the event and exclusive Taste workshops.

Kids under 12 years old do not require a ticket to attend Taste of Abu Dhabi.

Taster Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, two food vouchers, two drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

VIP Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, three food vouchers, three drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Sunday Brunch Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, five food vouchers, five drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Ticket prices:

Advanced tickets are now on sale

General Admission: AED 75

*children under 12 go free

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280

Sunday Brunch Package: AED 360

On-the-Door Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 85

Taster Package: AED 195

VIP Package: AED 295