Eating out this winter in Dubai: 18 restaurants, lounges opening

As the weather cools in the UAE, it gives foodies even more reason to try out new restaurants and lounges. We have a round-up of food places with outdoor seating, live entertainment, new flavours, and more to enjoy this winter in Dubai.

Greek restaurant Anása, located at Conrad Dubai, announced its reopening, welcoming guests to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine. Diners can try dishes such as moussaka, desserts such as loukoumades, beverages and more.

Tap and Grill, nestled within the Jumeirah Golf Estates, announced its reopening after a brief hiatus during the summer months. Guests can enjoy steaks, burgers, seafood, and more while taking in the view of the golf course. To mark its opening, the restaurant has prepared deals and themed nights such as Fridays with barbecue night, a monthly seafood night, and a daily happy hour from 5 to 8pm.

Grand Gourmet, a buffet restaurant at Asiana Grand Hotel, in Dubai’s Al Muraqqabat area, has opened its doors to guests. They have a selection of 200 dishes featuring Arabic, Indian, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and international cuisines. The venue is open for lunch from 12 to 3pm and for dinner from 6 to 11pm.

Asil Restaurant, serving Arabic cuisine, at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence) has reopened with new additions to its menu. Some of the new dishes include short ribs manti, Tunisian brik, and more.

Asil Restaurant in Dubai has reopened with new options in the menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Keventers Milkshake, an Indian milkshake brand, opened its eighth outlet and second food truck in the UAE at Dubai’s City Walk. To celebrate the launch, Keventers is giving out ice cream for Dh1 on Sunday, November 5, to the first 150 customers. Ice cream flavours include vanilla, Lotus Biscoff, avocado honey, mint Oreo and more.

Rooftop destination Le Toit, at Fouquet's Dubai, in Downtown, announced it’s reopening with a new layout. Formerly known as a lounge bar where guests could try bites, platters, and beverages, Le Toit now has a new French brasserie concept.

Luma Pool Lounge at Address Grand Creek Harbour, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, announced its relaunch. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine, such as baked whole seabass, beef brisket, and more at the poolside destination. They have happy hour daily from 2 to 4pm with discounts on selected beverages.

Aqua Restaurant and Bar in JA Ocean View Hotel, at The Walk - Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), opened its doors to guests. The restaurant offers three live cooking stations, buffets, themed meals, and more. Guests can try out their chorizo mac and cheese, paella, Singaporean chili crab, and other dishes. They have an evening brunch on Fridays and a ‘Sabor Latino Brunch’ on Saturdays with Latin-American cuisine.

Check out Aqua Restaurant and Bar in JA Ocean View Hotel, at The Walk - Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR). Image Credit: Supplied

French restaurant L’Atelier Robuchon has reopened at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) after being revamped. Menu highlights include dishes like crispy poached egg with caviar, truffle pizza, and dover sole à la plancha (grilled fish). They have an indoor area as well as a terrace for guests to enjoy.

Art Lounge, the rooftop terrace above Louvre Abu Dhabi, is back for a new season with events. Every day, except Mondays, they host happy hour from 5 to 7pm. Tuesdays are gents’ nights with 50 per cent off on beverages and 25 per cent off on food. Wednesdays are ladies’ nights with three beverages on the house and 25 per cent off on food. They also hold a brunch from 1 to 4pm on Saturdays.

Armani Caffè is now open at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall. Guests can try out dishes such as the lemon scented risotto with Sicilian prawns, veal Milanese, wagyu striploin, and more.

Armani Caffè is now open at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco at One and Only Royal Mirage, in Dubai Marina, has reopened with a nature-inspired theme. Diners can enjoy dishes such as les girolles with chanterelle mushrooms ragout and dried cranberries, le veau with milk-fed tenderloin veal, and baby leek, and more.

A new branch of Vietnamese Foodies recently opened its doors in Damac Mall. The location is set to cater to Al Barsha South residences in both dine-in and delivery and serve neighbourhoods such as Sustainable City, Damac Hills, Damac Hills 2, Mira Oasis, Townsquare, and more. The restaurant is also set to open a branch in Dubai Creek Residences, in December 2023. The restaurant is known for Vietnamese dishes such as Pho, dim sum, spring rolls, salads, and more.

Gastropub, The Stables, recently reopened with new interiors and menu. They also have offers for guests to try. They host ladies’ night on Mondays from 7pm to 12am. Women can enjoy four selected beverages and live music. They also have interactive horse race screenings on Wednesdays, during which guests can play games.

Pan-Asian restaurant Miss Tess at Taj Dubai in Business Bay is reopening with a new look and interiors. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and dishes such as forest mushroom cheng fung with black Périgord truffle, beef fillet with sweet spicy soya, a sushi counter, and more.

Also at the Taj Dubai, Treehouse, a rooftop lounge, is reopening with revamped décor. Guests can try bites with Asian and Mediterranean flavours, beverages, and live music.

Ninive is reopening its outdoor terrace on October 24. Image Credit: Supplied

Ninive, Middle Eastern restaurant, on Sheikh Zayed Road, is reopening its outdoor terrace on October 24. Guests can enjoy flavours of North Africa and the Middle East, and a live DJ everyday from 8pm. Some of the menu highlights include maast o khiar, chicken pastilla, tagine and couscous.

New Indian restaurant, Rohini, has opened in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT). Sister brand to the Michelin-recorgnised restaurant Little Miss India, Rohini has seafood dishes, dessert and more to try.