Drinks and Desserts for Ramadan: 5 Quick Recipes

A deep-rooted fasting tradition of Islamic religious practice – Ramadan is special in more ways than one. Young adults and senior household members come together to break their fast - Iftar. This meal, after a daylong fasting is celebrated with seasonal drinks, food and desserts.
Here are 5 Quick desserts and drinks recipes to try for Iftar:
1. Tamar-hind
This Arabic word translates to “date of India”. It is prepared using tamarind - a brown-black looking tamarind pod. This drinks contains, the pulp of tamarind, which is mixed with water, sugar, lemon juice and often served chilled with ice. With a tart-like flavour, tama-hind aids digestion and has a cooling effect on the stomach, making it a popular Iftar drink.
Try the Tamar-hind recipe
2. Ayran
A popular yoghurt-based salted is popular during Iftar because it balances the body temperature and is light on the stomach. More so, this can be prepared in a jiffy and requires very little preparation.
3. Almond basbousa with vanilla and rose
This is a semolina based dessert, popular in the Middle East and a common dish during Iftars at households. It is soaked in vanilla rose syrup for flavour with a rich nutty almond taste.
Try this Almond basbousa recipe
4. Gazelle horns with almond filling
This is a popular Moroccan dessert and quite a relish at Iftar tables. It is crescent-shaped pastry with flavours of orange blossom water, orange zest, and woody aroma of cinnamon filled with almonds.
You can try the recipe here
5. Halawaet Al Jeben or cheese rolls
Made out of cheese, these small delights are filled with orange rose-cream and garnished with pistachios and rose jam. A melt-in-the-mouth dessert to try this Iftar.
Try the recipe here
Tell us about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com