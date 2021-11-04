Chaat and paneer recipes for Diwali: Need we say more?

Guests pouring in? Need some quick recipes, we have you covered.

Need a quick Diwali recipe? Serve your guests some Indian chaat, here's how to make it... Image Credit: Shutterstock

Need some quick recipes to entertain people at Diwali? Here are three recipes that include recipes for two starters and a main course, which will be sure-fire wins.

Bhel Puri

Serves: 3 to 4

Time for preparation: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 0

Ingredients:

1 cup puffed rice

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

1/2 cup boiled and grated potato

4 chopped green chillies

1 tbsp chopped Ginger

1 tbsp garam masala

6 tbsp tamarind (imli) chutney

6 tbsp coriander leaves (dhania patta) and mint chutney

1/2 cup nimkis (fried lentil-based savoury – can be store bought)

1/2 cup sev (store bought)

5-6 gol gappas to crush and mix with bhel (store bought if short on time)

2 tbsp lime or lemon (nimbu) juice

Method:

1. Mix the puffed rice, tomatoes, onions well.

2. Add the grated potatoes into it too.

3. Mix all the ingredients that fall under seasoning and add to this mix.

4. Lightly crush and add the nimkis, along with the golgappas.

5. Add the sev and and mix well.

6. Finally garnish with coriander leaves and lemon juice.Top it it with papdi.

7. Serve immediately to relish the fresh taste of bhel.Re

Recipe courtesy: Jay Thanki, Swades vegetarian restaurant

Sev Batata Dahi Puri

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 0

Ingredients:

24 Golgappa puris (6 per person)

3 chutneys (mint-coriander, date-tamarind, and red chilli garlic – can be store bought or made at home, we would encourage you to use the Food recipes to create at home.)

1 – 2 medium-sized boiled and mashed potatoes for filling

½ cup nylon sev (store bought)

1 onion, finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp of red chilli, black salt, chaat masala and roasted cumin powder combined

¼ cup pomegranate arils

1/5 cup freshly whipped yoghurt

Method:

1.Crack the puri gently in the center with the tip of your fingers. Add in the mashed potato. Some prefer green lentil and chickpea sprouts for more of a crunch.

2.Next, add the chopped onions. Drizzle about a teaspoon each of the chutneys.

3.Add a spoonful of yogurt over each puri. Top with some more of the chutneys if desired. Sprinkle the spice mix of red chilli, black salt, chaat masala, and roasted cumin powder, to taste.

4.Sprinkle nylon sev, garnish with some cilantro/coriander leaves and a few pomegranate arils.

To be served and eaten immediately to savour the fresh taste and zing.

Recipe courtesy: Jay Thanki, Swades vegetarian restaurant

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer tikka masala Image Credit: Shutterstock

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

300 gms fresh paneer

½ cup Greek yoghurt (or hung curd – yoghurt hung in a muslin cloth till all the whey is drained away)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (in equal measures)

½ tsp degi mirch powder (red chilli powder)

½ tsp garam masala powder

1/8 tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp kasuri methi (asafoetida leaves)

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp mustard oil

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice

2 onions

3 tomatoes

1 capsicum (green)

2 to 3 tbsp cooking cream

Knob of butter

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Method:

1. Mix together garam masala, turmeric, coriander and cumin powders to create a spice mic. Add it into the yoghurt and mix in a bowl. Add the paneer and pepper, mix well and let it rest in the marinade, while you make the sauce.

2. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until soft and turns golden at the edges. Add the ginger and garlic, and cook for a further two minutes. Add another two tablespoons of the spice mix and stir until the mixture smells fragrant. Then add the tomato purée and bring everything to a simmer. Cook for about 10 to15 minutes or until the sauce thickens, then add 2 to 3 tablespoons of cooking cream and simmer gently for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Heat the grill to high. Spread the paneer and pepper on a non-stick baking tray and grill, turning, until sizzling and charred at the edges.

4. Add to the sauce, season and stir in a knob of butter and the coriander leaves. Simmer for a further two minutes and then serve.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Singh, HeyChef