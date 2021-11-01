Abu Dhabi culinary season cooks up a storm with 'Return of Chef’s Table'

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is bringing back its incredible Chef’s Table initiative for its third edition, with 20 restaurants raising the culinary bar with their innovative and unique menu curations.
Taking place during Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, the Chef’s Table promotion will feature some of the city’s finest restaurants serving up signature and best-selling dishes for unique menu offerings. Running until November 27, diners can select from three-course or four-course set menus.
Participating restaurants include Raclette, with its culinary maestros creating a set menu which features its signature beef tartare; Buddha Bar and its limeno ceviche, Catch, which will include its kumquat chicken; COYA’s signature platter; and Cyan Brasserie, which will present duck leg confit.
Other popular dishes include burgundy snails at Fouquet’s; stir-fry wild prawns at Hakkasan; cheese kunafa at Li Beirut; dal makhani at Martabaan; and seekh tacos at Moksh.
Niri will showcase its sesame soya beef; and other signature dishes include kolhapuri mutton rassa at Punjab Grill; ravioli filled with sundried tomato at Sayad; beeting salmon at Sole, tiramisu at Terra Secca; sushi and sashimi platter at Tori No Su; smoked guacamole at VaKaVa; and eggplant parmigiana at Villa Toscana.
Combining fine dining with value for money, the set menus are priced between AED 255 and AED 420. Pre-booking is recommended for all restaurants.
Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will run until December 9 and sees a host of other events and activations taking place across the capital as well.