Looking to buy prime property in the UAE? Well, here’s a tip on how to go about it… Tune in to 'Million Dollar Listing UAE', that drops on Starzplay, a video-on-demand platform, on September 15.
The bi-lingual series offers viewers an exclusive glimpse of five prominent UAE-based brokers as they navigate the real estate landscape in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while balancing their personal lives.
The cast includes veteran estate agent Ben Bandari, who serves as an executive producer on the show, newbie Zay Brown, diva Nassira Sekkay, charismatic Rami Wahood and showman Riad Gohar.
It also features a cameo from ‘Million Dollar Listing: LA’ legend, Josh Altman, and his brother, Matt.
The series takes off from the Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing format, which started in the US in 2006.